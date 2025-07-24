Day 1 was statement to those who think Indian line-up scores only on flat tracks: Manjrekar

MANCHESTER: India's young batting line-up made a strong statement on the opening day of the fourth Test in typical English conditions, proving they don't just score runs on flat pitches or against depleted attacks, feels former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) and KL Rahul (46) gave India a solid start, before Sai Sudharsan (61) and Rishabh Pant, who retired hurt on 37, stitched together a 72-run stand to take the visitors to 264 for 4 at stumps.

"For those skeptics who believe this young Indian batting line-up only gets runs on flat pitches or against weakened attacks, today was a statement," Manjrekar said on Jio Hotstar.

"These were typical English conditions with a much-improved bowling attack  Stokes bowled more overs, Liam Dawson was an upgrade over Shoaib Bashir, and Archer added edge to the line-up.

"For India to finish at 264/4 under those conditions -- that's another solid batting display. Thankfully, Rishabh Pant managed to get some bat on the ball before retiring hurt. Hopefully, he'll return to bat on Day 2," he added.

Sudharsan, playing only his second Test, struck a maiden half-century after returning to the XI, having missed the second and third matches of the series.

"He looked nervous at the start, which is natural after being dropped post the first Test. That kind of omission can affect confidence. But he grew into his innings," Manjrekar said.

