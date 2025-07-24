Liam Dawson an all-round package, England are stronger with this style of cricketer: Vaughan

MANCHESTER: Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the inclusion of seasoned left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, who is an "all-round package", has added balance to the English Test team in the ongoing series against India.

Drafted into the playing XI after an eight-year hiatus following Shoaib Bashir's injury, the 35-year-old wasted no time in making an impact.

He dismissed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal with just his seventh delivery, having him caught at first slip on the opening day of the fourth Test against India on Wednesday.

"He is the kind of cricketer as a captain you say 'give me control, a few runs and you field nicely'," Vaughan told the 'Test Match Special' podcast.

"It is the all-round package and for this England side, and going forward to Australia, they are stronger with this style of cricketer in it."