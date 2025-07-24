Manchester Test: Injured Pant makes surprise return to crease as India reach 321/6 at lunch on Day 2

MANCHESTER: India cricket star Rishabh Pant made an unexpected return in the fourth test against England on Thursday after fears he would be ruled out of the match with a foot injury.

Pant retired hurt on day one when an attempted reverse sweep off Chris Woakes saw the ball deflect onto his right foot. He had to leave the field on a cart, with his foot swollen.

But he was back at the crease after India lost two wickets in the opening session of the second day, even if he was walking uncomfortably as he came out to replace Shardul Thakur (41).

Pant resumed on 37 and was immediately put under pressure by England captain Ben Stokes. He added two runs before rain stopped play around 10 minutes before lunch with India on 321-6.