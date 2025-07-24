Pant braves injury - a broken right foot and pain - to slam fifty against England

MANCHESTER: On Wednesday, Rishabh Pant had to be driven off the field on a yellow ambulance (a makeshift buggy). His right foot, just below the small toe was swollen and blood was dripping from the wound. He was grimacing in pain both body and mind.

On Day 2 at Old Trafford, when India lost the wicket of Shardul Thakur, the visitors were 314 for 6. They needed a few more runs on board to steer into some kind of comfort. Given the extent of injury he suffered and the immense pain he was in, little did anyone expect Pant, who also suffered a fatal car crash in December 2022 and miraculously returned to the field for the 2024 IPL, would be back on the field with a willow in his hand. The entire stadium stood up on Thursday and Pant was a perfect testimony to human resilience.

The BCCI clarified on Thursday morning that he has joined the team and will be available to bat as per team requirements. Even as Thakur, who made 41 off 88 balls to take India beyond 300-run marks, was walking off the ground, the spectators made a huge roar with Pant seen hobbling down the step and limping his way to the middle.

Unbeaten on 37 off 48, Pant was grimacing in pain but that couldn't stop him from taking on the bowlers. He faced seven balls adding two more runs to his overnight total and ran three runs for his partner Washington Sundar before light drizzle forced an early lunch. Post break, India, however, lost two quick wickets to be reduced to 337/8 when Pant decided to open his arms and collect as many boundaries as he can.

He first smashed Jofra Archer to clear the midwicket boundary and with that six he equalled Virender Sehwag's record of 91 sixes - the most by an Indian in Tests. Pant then drove England captain Ben Stokes' full and wide outside off delivery to covers for a four completing his half-century.

With the injury hindering his movement, Pant, on most of the occasions, was unable to reach the ball and tried to stretch his bat to do so. In one of such attempts, he tried to defend an Archer's length ball from the crease but it angled in to breach the batter's defence. Pant departed for 54 off 75, an innings which was laced with three fours and two sixes, but the crowd was on its feet to give him a big send off.

Former England captain Joe Root also ran towards Pant while he was limping back to the pavilion and patted him on the back for his brave innings. Deservingly so as this courageous innings would be remembered for a long time and part of cricketing folklore when players braved injuries to help their teams' cause.