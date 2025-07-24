Rishabh Pant ruled out of England series with fractured toe after reverse sweep blow

MANCHESTER: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after scans confirmed a fracture in his right toe, sustained while attempting a reverse sweep on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Pant, batting on 37 in the 68th over, inside-edged a delivery from Chris Woakes onto his foot during the final session on Wednesday. Although England reviewed the LBW appeal, replays showed an inside edge. Soon after, Pant signalled for medical attention and was visibly in pain, with blood seeping from his right foot. Unable to continue, he was carted off the ground on a buggy.

“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI.

A source close to Pant said, “At the moment, he’s unable to put pressure on his foot, as everyone saw, he was carted off the ground yesterday. But he’s determined, and knowing him, he might still come out to bat, who knows. That said, much will depend on the medical advice, not just his intent.”

Despite the possibility floated by his camp, team sources later confirmed there was “just no chance” of Pant returning to bat in the match. “Yes, Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the series. He went for scans last night, and the reports have revealed a toe fracture. He is in a lot of pain right now,” sources told Hindustan Times.

Pant remains with the squad but is reportedly unable to put any weight on the injured foot. He will be sidelined for up to two months, which makes him unavailable for India’s immediate international commitments, including the potential white-ball series in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup, if they go ahead as scheduled.