Rishabh Pant ruled out of England series with fractured toe after reverse sweep blow

MANCHESTER: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after scans confirmed a fracture in his right toe, sustained while attempting a reverse sweep on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Pant, batting on 37 in the 68th over, inside-edged a delivery from Chris Woakes onto his foot during the final session on Wednesday. Although England reviewed the LBW appeal, replays showed an inside edge. Soon after, Pant signalled for medical attention and was visibly in pain, with blood seeping from his right foot. Unable to continue, he was carted off the ground on a buggy.
“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI.
A source close to Pant said, “At the moment, he’s unable to put pressure on his foot, as everyone saw, he was carted off the ground yesterday. But he’s determined, and knowing him, he might still come out to bat, who knows. That said, much will depend on the medical advice, not just his intent.”
Despite the possibility floated by his camp, team sources later confirmed there was “just no chance” of Pant returning to bat in the match. “Yes, Rishabh Pant is ruled out of the series. He went for scans last night, and the reports have revealed a toe fracture. He is in a lot of pain right now,” sources told Hindustan Times.
Pant remains with the squad but is reportedly unable to put any weight on the injured foot. He will be sidelined for up to two months, which makes him unavailable for India’s immediate international commitments, including the potential white-ball series in Sri Lanka and the Asia Cup, if they go ahead as scheduled.
In his absence, Dhruv Jurel will take over the wicketkeeping duties but, under ICC rules, will not be permitted to bat. This means India will field only ten recognised batters for the remainder of the Test, placing added pressure on the middle and lower order.
Pant’s injury compounds India’s growing list of fitness issues in the series. Fast bowlers Akash Deep (groin), Arshdeep Singh (finger), and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy have all been ruled out at various stages. Akash and Arshdeep were deemed unfit for the Manchester Test, paving the way for Anshul Kamboj’s debut.
Pant had already been nursing an injury during the third Test at Lord’s, where he clipped the nail off his index finger while keeping wickets. His absence was felt in Manchester as well, where Ravindra Jadeja took his place at the crease following his retirement hurt. India finished Day 1 on 264/4 with Jadeja and Shardul Thakur at the crease.
Captain Shubman Gill, visibly concerned, visited Pant in the medical room shortly after the incident. The 27-year-old’s absence is a massive blow to India's hopes of levelling the series, which England currently lead 2–1. Pant had struck two centuries in the series opener at Headingley and a fighting 74 in the Lord’s Test despite being hit on the hand.
The setback is especially cruel given Pant’s heroic return to international cricket last year. After surviving a life-threatening car crash, the left-hander made a determined comeback, first through the IPL with Delhi Capitals, then in India’s T20 World Cup squad, and finally in the Bangladesh Test series in September 2024.
