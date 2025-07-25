Pant does what others can only dream of, takes incredible to another level: David Gower

MANCHESTER: Former England captain David Gower has little doubt that West Indian legend Brian Lara is the best left-hand batter of all time, but he said the mercurial Rishabh Pant performs what “others can only dream of” and “takes incredible to another level.”

Gower, one of the finest left-hand batters to have graced the game, could not stop gushing about Pant, who came out to bat with a broken foot on day two of the ongoing fourth Test.

The 68-year-old is working with the Lancashire Cricket Club for the duration of the game at Old Trafford.

“Tongue-in-cheek… we have always said left-handers are the best. For some reason, when you look at left-handed batsmen it seems to be more graceful than right-handed,” Gower told PTI.

“I've watched a lot of great left-handers from my days growing up, Gary Sobers for one, Brian Lara of course probably the best of those when I was first starting to grace commentary boxes and describe these things.”

“Now we have a guy called Ben Duckett. He has a very different style to mine but is incredible to watch. Every time I look at him bat, you're kind of wondering what happens next. And you cannot forget, especially in the context of this series, Rishabh Pant.”

Gower said the series would be poorer in Pant’s absence, if the Indian star is ruled out of the remainder of the series.

“I'm actually so sorry that he's injured, and if this foot thing is terminal (and he is out of the series). There is a man who does the things that only others dream of. Some people call them nightmares, but he's an absolutely brilliant, extraordinary player to watch.”

“So, you cannot replicate what he does. You cannot ask a young player, say aged 15–16, to bat like Rishabh Pant, go on, try that, because that would be probably fatal to their career. But when you've got someone like that who plays this most extraordinary version of the game, you cannot but admire it. He takes incredible to another level,” said Gower.

On India’s rising stars, Gower offered praise and some observations.

“Sudarshan looked in good touch here in this game in his comeback. Jaiswal is a very exciting player. At a very young age he has done some exceptionally good things. He's going to be around for a long time and will make thousands of runs, and he does it in a very positive way,” he said.