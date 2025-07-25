Veda Krishnamurthy announces retirement from professional cricket

NEW DELHI: India batter Veda Krishnamurthy on Friday announced her retirement from international cricket but hinted that she will continue to be associated with the sport in some other role.

Krishnamurthy played 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is, collecting 829 and 875 runs respectively.

"From a small-town girl with big dreams to wearing the India jersey with pride. Grateful for everything cricket gave me the lessons, the people, the memories. It's time to say goodbye to playing, but not to the game. Always for India. Always for the team," she said in a social media post.

The 32-year-old, married to former Karnataka cricketer Arjun Hoysala, last played for the country during a women's T20I match against Australia at Melbourne in 2020.

Her last one-day international was in 2018.

Known for her hard-hitting with the bat, Krishnamurthy's last competitive game was for Gujarat Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in last year's Women's Premier League.

More than the numbers, Krishnamurthy's story was also one of grit and fight as she lost her mother (Cheluvamaba Devi) and sister (Vatsala Shivakumar) during the Covid-19 pandemic.