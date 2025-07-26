Tim David scores fastest T20 century for Australia in series-clinching win

BASSETERRE: Tim David scored the fastest century for Australia in a Twenty20 international which lifted the tourists to a series-clinching six-wicket win over West Indies in the third game of a five-match series on Friday.

David and Mitchell Owen's unbroken 128-run stand guided Australia to 215-4 off 16.1 overs to seal the victory and an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Making the most of the small dimensions at Warner Park in St.Kitts, David brought up his first international century from the final ball of the match with his sixth boundary.

His blistering 102 not out, with 11 sixes, came from just 37 balls and bettered the mark of 43 balls set by current team-mate Josh Inglis against Scotland last year.

It was also the third fastest century among ICC member nations, with only India's Rohit Sharma and South Africa's David Miller bettering the mark with 35 balls, both in 2017.

"I didn't think I would have the opportunity to score 100 for Australia, so I'm so grateful for that opportunity and and pretty stoked," David said.

David's fireworks overshadowed a brilliant unbeaten century by West Indies captain Shai Hope (102 off 57 balls) which featured eight boundaries and six sixes to lead West Indies to 214-4 off its 20 overs.

Hope combined with opening partner Brandon King to put on 125 runs in 11.4 overs as the hosts made a rapid-fire start after losing the toss and being asked to bat first.