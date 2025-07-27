Cameron Green, Josh Inglis help Australia take 4-0 lead in T20 series against West Indies

BASSETERRE: Half-centuries to Cameron Green and Josh Inglis led Australia to a three-wicket win over West Indies and extended its lead to 4-0 in a five-match Twenty20 international series on Saturday.

Australia chased down West Indies score of 205-9 in the final over without too much trouble with Green top scoring with an unbeaten 55, his third fifty of the series, while Inglis set the tone early with a spritely 51.

It's the seventh time West Indies have failed to defend a score in excess of 200 in Twenty20 internationals, the most of any ICC member nation.

Sherfane Rutherford made 31 off 15 balls to top score for the hosts, who also had handy contributions from the middle order — Rovman Powell (28), Romario Shepherd (28) and Jason Holder (26) after being asked again to bat first at Warner Park.

Shai Hope, who made a brilliant unbeaten 102 on Friday — to become the second male West Indian player after Chris Gayle to score a century in each format — could only manage 10 this game before chipping a catch to a diving Glenn Maxwell off Xavier Bartlett.

Aaron Hardie, playing this game for the rested Tim David was the pick of Australia's bowlers with an economical 2-24 off four overs, including Roston Chase for a first ball duck and later Powell to interrupt the hosts progress.

Adam Zampa (3-54) took three wickets, while Bartlett (2-39) and Sean Abbott (2-61) picked up two wickets each.