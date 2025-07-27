Jadeja, Washington pull off epic rescue act as India escape with draw, series alive at 2-1

MANCHESTER: Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja batted out more than two sessions to bring back India from the brink of a decisive defeat and pull off a draw for the ages here on Sunday, keeping the intensely fought series well and truly alive heading into the finale at The Oval.

Having conceded a 311-run lead and lost their openers for duck in the second innings, India displayed a steely resolve to get a favourable result largely due to the efforts of captain Shubman Gill (103 off 238), K L Rahul (90 off 230), Jadeja (107 not out off 185) and Washington (101 not out off 206).

With inspirational England skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer removing a well set Gill and Rahul in the morning, England sensed a series sealing victory but Jadeja and Washington hung in there before milking the bowlers towards the end of the day.

Just before the start of last hour of play, Ben Stokes expressed his desire to end the game but India decided to carry on with Washington and Jadeja closing in on deserving hundreds. Stokes was clearly not amused.

Harry Brook started to offer freebies to Jadeja and Washington as a sign of disapproval for India’s decision to carry on playing. Players finally shook hands after the milestones of Jadeja and Washington were achieved with the latter scoring his maiden Test hundred.