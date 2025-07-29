Australia's Caribbean cricket tour ends with a perfect 8-0 record in Tests, T20s

KITTS: Australia completed a flawless Caribbean tour with a three-wicket victory over West Indies in the final T20 international, securing an unprecedented 8-0 record across all formats. The win at Bridgetown on Monday night marked a 4-0 sweep in the T20 series, adding to their earlier 3-0 Test series triumph.

After winning their eighth consecutive toss, Australia sent West Indies in to bat and restricted them to 170 in 19.4 overs. Shimron Hetmyer's 52 off 31 balls and Sherfane Rutherford's 35 off 17 provided the backbone of the innings, but disciplined bowling from Ben Dwarshuis (3-41) and Nathan Ellis (2-32) kept the hosts in check. Spinner Adam Zampa celebrated his 100th T20 international with economical figures of 1-20.

Australia's chase began shakily as Jason Holder (2-25) and Alzarri Joseph (2-28) reduced them to 29-3 within three overs, including Glenn Maxwell's golden duck. A quickfire 30 from Tim David and a crucial 63-run partnership between Mitchell Owen (37 off 17) and Cameron Green (32 off 18) steadied the innings before Aaron Hardie's unbeaten 28 sealed victory with 18 balls remaining. West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein's late strikes (3-17) proved insufficient to prevent Australia's clean sweep.

The comprehensive victory caps a dominant tour for Australia, showcasing their depth across formats ahead of their next international commitments, while West Indies will look to regroup before the T20 World Cup.