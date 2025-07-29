"No decision made on Bumrah playing 5th Test": Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak ahead of series decider

LONDON: Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Tuesday said world No. 1 seamer Jasprit Bumrah is "fit" but there was no discussion on him playing in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England starting from July 31 at the Oval.

While speaking at the press conference, Kotak said, "No discussion on Jasprit Bumrah playing. Bumrah is fit now. According to his load, he has bowled one inning in the last match. So, obviously head coach, our physio and, captain will have a discussion and decide."

Bumrah has been the best bowler for the Indian team in the ongoing series, having grabbed 14 wickets with two fifers at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3.04.

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to play consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.