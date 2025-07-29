Security manager booked for stealing 261 IPL jerseys worth Rs 6.5 lakh from Wankhede Stadium

MUMBAI: A security manager has been booked for allegedly stealing 261 Indian Premier League (IPL) player jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh from the BCCI's official merchandise store at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Police said on Monday.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) employee accused of stealing official IPL team jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh from the merchandise store at Wankhede Stadium.

The case has been filed under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Hemang Bharat Kumar Amin (44), a BCCI staff member and resident of Mahim. The alleged theft occurred on June 13 but was officially reported to the Marine Drive police on July 17.

According to police, the accused, Farooq Aslam Khan (46), who works as a security manager and resides at Gaurav Excellency in Mira Road East, allegedly entered the merchandise store without authorisation and stole 261 jerseys. These included jerseys of all ten IPL teams—Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to trace the sequence of events and recover the stolen merchandise. The investigation is ongoing.