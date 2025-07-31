India make 204 for 6 on rain-affected Day 1 as Karun Nair holds fort with gritty fifty

LONDON: India were 204 for six at stumps on a rain-affected opening day of the fifth and final Test against England here on Thursday.

Karun Nair and Washington Sundar were batting on 52 and 19 respectively, as only 64 overs were possible in the day due to multiple rain interruptions.

India added 119 runs in 35 overs during the extended final session for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier, only six overs were bowled in the second session due to rain and a wet outfield, during which India lost captain Shubman Gill. After rain forced an early lunch, India resumed the second session at 72 for two, but Gill ran himself out on 21, having added six runs to his individual total.

Rain again interrupted proceedings in the second session, and tea was taken shortly afterwards.

In the opening session, England struck early, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, as he was trapped in front of the stumps by pacer Gus Atkinson.

Pace bowler Chris Woakes then reduced India to 38 for two by cleaning up KL Rahul (14 off 40 balls).

Brief Scores: India 204 for 6 in 64 overs (Karun Nair 52*; Sai Sudharsan 38, Shubman Gill 21; Josh Tongue 2/47, Gus Atkinson 2/31).