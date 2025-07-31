To overcome overseas challenges is always a special thing: Dhruv Jurel

NEW DELHI: Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel understands that performing in overseas conditions will push the stocks of a player up and is excited to turn out for India in the fifth Test against England in place of injured vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old Jurel has kept wickets for India in the last two Tests at the Lord's and Manchester while Pant dealt with multiple injuries, and now he will have to do that job full-time in the final game of the series as the visitors try to level the series 2-2.

"To overcome challenges when you go overseas is always a special thing. If you perform overseas, people will rate you high so I am very excited, just want to go out and express myself," said Jurel in a video shared by the BCCI.

"I am very excited to play because this match is very crucial for all of us. I am very excited to do that one thing which helps the team win," he added.

Jurel, who made his Test debut against the same opponent last year at Rajkot, has so far played four Tests and has also done well with the bat making 202 runs at 40.40 with a fifty.