Don't want to play for selfish reasons: Maxwell retires from ODIs to focus on T20 cricket

MELBOURNE: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday retired from ODIs to focus on next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, saying that he did not want to "play for selfish reasons" given how his body has been struggling to hold up.

The 36-year-old explosive batter and often underestimated off-spin bowler played 149 ODI matches for Australia including what is regarded by many the greatest one-day innings of all-time.

Maxwell came in against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup with his side reeling at 7-91.

In a high-pressure situation and battling severe cramps in searing heat, he smashed 201 off just 128 balls to snatch victory from jaws of defeat.

Australia went on to win the World Cup, beating favourites India in Ahmedabad.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions.

I had a good chat with (Chair of Selectors) George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward," he told the 'Final Word Podcast'.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'." Maxwell had recently returned from an IPL stint with Punjab Kings that was cut short by a broken finger.

"I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons," said the explosive batter.