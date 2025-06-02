Rajeev Shukla set to become acting BCCI president as incumbent Binny hits age cap

NEW DELHI: Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is set to replace Roger Binny as BCCI president in an interim capacity after the latter turns 70 next month, BCCI sources told PTI on Monday.

Binny, who had replaced Sourav Ganguly as the Board president in 2022, turns 70 on July 19, crossing the age-limit threshold for a BCCI office-bearer.

Shukla, 65, is currently serving as the BCCI vice-president, a post he has held since 2020. He would be the active BCCI chief until fresh elections are held during the body's AGM in September.

"As per convention, the senior most office-bearer takes charge in a such a scenario. He (Shukla) will perform that role until fresh elections are held in September," said a BCCI source.