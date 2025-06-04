England pacer Atkinson doubtful for first Test against India

LONDON: England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is a doubtful starter for the first Test against India, scheduled to begin on 20 June at Headingley in Leeds, due to a hamstring injury, according to a report.

India and England are set to contest a five-match Test series over the coming months, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter between two strong sides.

“Bowler Gus Atkinson is a doubt for the first Test against India later this month because of a right hamstring strain – adding to England’s injury concerns among their seamers,” reported the BBC.

The 27-year-old sustained the injury during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month, which also ruled him out of the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies — a series England won 3-0.