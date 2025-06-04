England pacer Atkinson doubtful for first Test against India

LONDON: England fast bowler Gus Atkinson is a doubtful starter for the first Test against India, scheduled to begin on 20 June at Headingley in Leeds, due to a hamstring injury, according to a report.
India and England are set to contest a five-match Test series over the coming months, in what promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter between two strong sides.
“Bowler Gus Atkinson is a doubt for the first Test against India later this month because of a right hamstring strain – adding to England’s injury concerns among their seamers,” reported the BBC.
The 27-year-old sustained the injury during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month, which also ruled him out of the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies — a series England won 3-0.
Atkinson has been a standout performer in the England set-up, having claimed three five-wicket hauls in just 12 Test matches. His absence would be a significant blow for England, especially considering their current fitness concerns in the pace department.
England are already grappling with injuries to key fast bowlers Mark Wood and Olly Stone. To compound matters, Jofra Archer’s long-awaited return to Test cricket has been delayed yet again, this time due to a thumb injury.
Should Atkinson fail to recover in time, it will present a major selection challenge for England ahead of a crucial series.