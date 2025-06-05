RCB announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for Bengaluru stampede victims

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 11 people who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at the Bengaluru stadium.

In an official statement, the franchise expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasized its commitment to standing with the grieving families during this difficult time.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family," the statement read. "As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased."

RCB also announced the creation of a new support initiative, RCB Cares, aimed at providing assistance to fans who were injured in the incident.

“Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief,” the franchise said.

The stampede, which occurred during a public event at the stadium, has sparked widespread shock and mourning across the city. Investigations into the cause of the stampede are currently underway.

RCB finally ended their long wait for glory by clinching their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, 18 years after the tournament's inception. A huge crowd had thronged the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru for the victory celebration on Wednesday leading to the stampede.