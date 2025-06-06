Closing this chapter with gratitude: Piyush Chawla announces retirement from all forms of cricket

NEW DELHI: Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla, who was part of India's two World Cup-winning campaigns, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after a career spanning more than two decades to undertake a "new journey" that he did not specify.

The 36-year-old made the announcement via an Instagram post.

"After more than two decades on the field, the time has come to bid adieu to the beautiful game," Chawla wrote.

"Though I step away from the crease, cricket will always live within me. I now look forward to embarking on a new journey, carrying with me the spirit and lessons of this beautiful game," he said.