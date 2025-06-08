Gil-led India begin training in England ahead of five-match test series

Cricket

The pace quartet of Bumrah, Prasidh, Siraj and Arshdeep, alongside new captain Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Jadeja, trained under head coach Gambhir.
India's Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja train with the rest of the squad at the Lord's Cricket Ground's indoor facility in London.
LONDON: India hit the ground running with a high-intensity training session at Lord's, ahead of the five-match series against England beginning June 20 at Leeds.

The pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh, alongside new captain Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja trained under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Gill was made India's 37th Test captain following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is leading a relatively young side eyeing their first Test series win in England since 2007.

The series begins at Headingley followed by Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

India A players, including some from the main squad, are already acclimatising in English conditions, currently involved in the second official Test against England Lions in Northampton.

