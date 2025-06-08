Gil-led India begin training in England ahead of five-match test series

Gill was made India's 37th Test captain following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He is leading a relatively young side eyeing their first Test series win in England since 2007.

The series begins at Headingley followed by Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford and The Oval.

India A players, including some from the main squad, are already acclimatising in English conditions, currently involved in the second official Test against England Lions in Northampton.