Bumrah's 'special' message filled Cameron Green with confidence ahead of his surgery

LONDON: A "special" message from Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on the eve of Cameron Green's back surgery gave the Australian all-rounder the much-needed reassurance about his decision to go under the knife.

Green had suffered a stress fracture last year. While the injury could have healed naturally over nine to twelve months, he chose to undergo surgery in October.

"Jasprit Bumrah reached out the night before I was getting surgery. He was in the middle of a Test match in India," Green told reporters.

"Just a few things like that are really special and makes you feel a lot better about it. To get someone like him to reach out and then to watch him during the summer, to see how good he is obviously post-surgery, filled me with a lot of confidence," Green told reporters.

Green had spent the 2023 IPL season with the Mumbai Indians while Bumrah was sidelined, recovering from the same procedure. The Indian pace ace had missed the 2022 T20 World Cup but made a remarkable comeback post-surgery, playing a key role in India’s run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and powering the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup title last year.