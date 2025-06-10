WTC Final 2025: Australia's champion pedigree faces South Africa's gritty ambition

LONDON: When it comes to major cricket finals, Australia is in a league of its own.

Only Australia has won all four men's global trophies. It is hard to beat in finals, having won 10 of 13 across the 50-over World Cup, 20-over World Cup, Champions Trophy, and World Test Championship. And let's not get started on the women's team, which is even more dominant.

The men go for world title No. 11 from Wednesday in the WTC final against South Africa at neutral Lord's.

That ruthless focus Australia brings on the biggest stages is in marked contrast to South Africa, a perennial underachiever. The Proteas have won just one major title, the Champions Trophy in 1998, when most of the current Proteas were toddlers.

An experienced squad — average age 29 1/2 — compensates with a bond that can't be underestimated, a determination to have each other's backs. That showed often in the 2023-25 WTC cycle as the Proteas, who used 30 players, more than any other team, found a run-scorer or wicket-taker at just the right time.

They won their last seven tests and were first to qualify for the final. “We haven't been super dominant in our performances,” South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said when the team qualified in December.

“We definitely haven't been clinical or ruthless when the opportunity or the situation is called upon. But I think what we've done is that we've found ways to make sure that the result is on our side.”

Who opens with Khawaja?

Australia already was a veteran team when it won the 2023 final by crushing India by 209 runs at the Oval. Ten of that 11 are back. Only David Warner is missing, retired from tests.

Medium-pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was injured and didn't play, but he's expected to replace one of the 2023 stars, Scott Boland. Hazlewood overcame a shoulder injury to spearhead Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a first Indian Premier League title last week with 22 wickets in 12 innings.

Warner's permanent replacement at opener still hasn't been settled.