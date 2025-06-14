It's important to know when to switch on: Prasidh Krishna

BECKENHAM: India pacer Prasidh Krishna says he has learned to “switch on” according to the team’s requirements and is eager to carry his impressive IPL form into the upcoming tour of England.

Having returned from a long injury layoff, Prasidh showcased excellent form in IPL 2025, emerging as the league’s highest wicket-taker and earning the Purple Cap.

He expressed enthusiasm about the five-match Test series against England, starting at Leeds on 20 June, as the Indian squad participates in an intra-squad match here.

“(You have to) make sure you are focused when your chance is coming. But you can’t really be focused for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside, so you make sure you have a bit of fun,” Prasidh told BCCI TV.

“When you know, you can sense the situation; you make sure you support your team at particular moments, making sure you are switched on because anything can happen in the game that’s the beauty of cricket itself.