It's important to know when to switch on: Prasidh Krishna

BECKENHAM: India pacer Prasidh Krishna says he has learned to “switch on” according to the team’s requirements and is eager to carry his impressive IPL form into the upcoming tour of England.
Having returned from a long injury layoff, Prasidh showcased excellent form in IPL 2025, emerging as the league’s highest wicket-taker and earning the Purple Cap.
He expressed enthusiasm about the five-match Test series against England, starting at Leeds on 20 June, as the Indian squad participates in an intra-squad match here.
“(You have to) make sure you are focused when your chance is coming. But you can’t really be focused for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside, so you make sure you have a bit of fun,” Prasidh told BCCI TV.
“When you know, you can sense the situation; you make sure you support your team at particular moments, making sure you are switched on because anything can happen in the game that’s the beauty of cricket itself.
“I think all of us are experienced enough to know when to switch on and switch off.”
Returning reinvigorated after a frustrating period on the sidelines due to recurrent injuries that required surgery, Prasidh said the match practice in the UK ahead of the Test series will greatly benefit the team.
“It’s really important for all of us to get this game time… because some of them are coming from the ‘A’ game. Getting time on the field is really important. That’s what happened today as well.
“Looks like a good, nice, hard pitch. Bowlers have been in the game throughout, bowling some really good spells. Batsmen also showed character. It’s always good when you are competing against each other.
“All of us are excited and enjoying what’s happening. We are all getting together after a while, sharing memories and cricket experiences from different teams. We just try to keep the environment light,” he added after the opening day’s play on Friday.
According to the BCCI update, skipper Shubman Gill and senior player KL Rahul scored half-centuries, while Shardul Thakur claimed wickets on the first day of the intra-squad match.