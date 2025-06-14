South Africa cruises past final frontier: Rainbow nation’s redemption in whites

On June 14, 2025, at Lord's, the most storied ground in cricket, a nation's 27-year wait for redemption ended. South Africa, so often the nearly men of world cricket, finally scaled their Everest. The scoreboard read: South Africa 282 for 5, victorious by five wickets over Australia, crowned World Test Champions.

For a generation of Proteas, and for the millions who have lived every heartbreak, this was more than a win. It was the exorcism of ghosts, the breaking of a curse, and the rewriting of a national sporting narrative that had been defined for too long by the word “chokers”.

The scenes at Lord’s were electric. South African flags fluttered, tears flowed, and the chorus of “Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika” rang out from the stands, echoing across continents. The players, many of whom had grown up idolizing the likes of Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Shaun Pollock, embraced in disbelief and joy. For the first time since 1998, South Africa held an ICC trophy aloft.

The chokers tag: Burying the ghosts

For decades, the Proteas’ story was one of promise and pain. The “chokers” tag, as cruel as it was persistent, clung to them through World Cups and Champions Trophies, through rain rules and run-outs.

The 1999 World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston remains the most infamous: Lance Klusener’s heroics undone by a calamitous run-out, Allan Donald stranded, dreams dashed.

In 2003, at home, a misread Duckworth-Lewis calculation sent them crashing out in the group stage. In 2015, heartbreak in Auckland as Grant Elliott’s six consigned AB de Villiers’ men to another semi-final defeat. Even the inaugural WTC cycle (2021–23) ended in disappointment, South Africa falling short of the final. Each failure etched the “chokers” narrative deeper.