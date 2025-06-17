New Zealand women's captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs after World Cup

AUCKLAND: New Zealand women's team captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine will retire from ODIs after the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most prolific all-rounders in women's cricket, having amassed 3990 runs from 152 ODIs at an average of 31.66 with the help of eight centuries.

She has also scored 3431 runs from 146 matches in T20s with one century.

She has also taken 107 and 119 wickets in the ODIs and T20Is respectively.

She, however, has not played in any Test.