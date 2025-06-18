Gujarati-Malayali youth makes spirited debut for Indonesia cricket team

He went on to play four matches in the seven-match series, scoring 39 (43 balls) and 20 (23) in subsequent games. Indonesia lost the series 5-2, but for this youngster from Mattancherry, just being part of it was “a dream I never thought I’d live.”

Born and raised in Kochi, Vineet’s cricketing roots run deep. “It started in childhood. My dad was a cricket enthusiast, and we used to watch the matches together. Our neighbourhood in Mattancherry was full of cricket fanatics, so the game just became a part of life,” he says.

He was part of the school team at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Mundamveli, and later, the college team at Chinmaya Vidyapeet. Hailing from a Gujarati household, Vineet also played local matches for the Shri Cochin Gujarati Sports Club in Mattancherry.

In local sporting circles, Vineet’s dedication towards cricket is legendary. Once, he took a train from Chennai to Kochi to play a match, and returned by bus the same night. Then, there was another occasion, wherein he boarded a Dubai-Kochi flight just to play a tournament.