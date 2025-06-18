Gujarati-Malayali youth makes spirited debut for Indonesia cricket team

From the crowded streets of Mattancherry, where he first picked up a bat, to the lush outfields of Jakarta, where he now trains, the cricket pitch was always a second home for Vineet Shah.
Now, the 35-year-old has scripted history by becoming the first Keralite to don the Indonesian national cricket jersey. Vineet made his international debut on June 12 in a T20I match against Cambodia.
“I scored 18 off 18 balls. We lost that match, sadly,” Vineet tells TNIE. “But we came back strong in the next game.”
He went on to play four matches in the seven-match series, scoring 39 (43 balls) and 20 (23) in subsequent games. Indonesia lost the series 5-2, but for this youngster from Mattancherry, just being part of it was “a dream I never thought I’d live.”
Born and raised in Kochi, Vineet’s cricketing roots run deep. “It started in childhood. My dad was a cricket enthusiast, and we used to watch the matches together. Our neighbourhood in Mattancherry was full of cricket fanatics, so the game just became a part of life,” he says.
He was part of the school team at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Mundamveli, and later, the college team at Chinmaya Vidyapeet. Hailing from a Gujarati household, Vineet also played local matches for the Shri Cochin Gujarati Sports Club in Mattancherry.
In local sporting circles, Vineet’s dedication towards cricket is legendary. Once, he took a train from Chennai to Kochi to play a match, and returned by bus the same night. Then, there was another occasion, wherein he boarded a Dubai-Kochi flight just to play a tournament.
Later, while working in Hyderabad with Amazon and in Dubai with a logistics firm, he played for corporate and club teams, most notably the Marylebone Cricket Club in the UAE. “I was part of the club for five years. Cricket is more than just a game. It helped me build friendships, discipline and resilience,” Vineet says.
Later, he moved to Chennai and played for the Champions Cricket Club while continuing his logistics career. And it was during this time that Vineet got a job opportunity in Indonesia.
“When I moved to Indonesia in 2022 for work, I didn’t expect to find a cricketing scene here at all. So, I had left all my kits and other sports items behind,” he laughs. But then, Vineet discovered the Maverick Cricket Club, one of Jakarta’s active cricket clubs, which he joined.
That same year, Mavericks won the Jakarta Cricket League for the first time in 13 years. “Being part of it rekindled my fire for the game,” recalls Vineet, an all-rounder who also takes great pride in his fielding abilities.
“Eventually, I was told that if I performed well and had three years of residence, I could be eligible to play for the national team. This further buoyed my spirit, and I started to take the game even more seriously,” he adds.
The next three years, consistent performances and residency eligibility aligned perfectly, and Vineet got the call he never dared expect.
“Soon, my documents were sent to the ICC for review, and once that was cleared, I was eligible to represent Indonesia. The maiden call-up came right away, and I debuted against Cambodia on June 12,” Vineet says.
Off the pitch, Vineet is the country head of PT Monter Global Indonesia. Balancing professional responsibilities with sporting commitments is no cakewalk.
“I’m not based at the national camp like some of the local players. But whenever the call comes, I make time. Also, I follow a strict routine. Eating healthy, sleeping early, and practising regularly at the local nets. Cricket is still my passion,” he says.
He also adds that his company has been nothing but supportive. As for his family, Vineet says, “Everyone is very supportive. My wife is my biggest cheerleader, and my newborn son is my lucky charm. My jersey number, 94, is my wife’s birth year, and the numbers add up to make 13, my son’s birth date.”
Now, with an upcoming tri-series in July against South Korea and Philippines to be hosted in Bali, Vineet is hopeful he’ll be selected again. “Let’s see. I’ve done my part. If the team needs me, I’ll be there.”