Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Dawn of a new era for India

CHENNAI: When the first Test of the five-match series between India and hosts England begins in Leeds, Headingley on Friday, it will also mark the beginning and a possible end of an era for both the teams. For an in-transition India, it will be the start of a new partnership between a newly-appointed and young captain Shubman Gill and the headstrong Gautam Gambhir.

The English side, led by Ben Stokes, meanwhile, will be at the opposite end of the spectrum. The next few months will decide how long the current partnership between the captain and coach Brendon McCullum will continue and what the future holds for their now famous Bazball brand of cricket.

As the teams also begin their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the series, a favourable result here can set the tone for the winners ahead of the next final in 2027. While India made it to the two WTC finals out of three, England, despite being all about the fearless cricket they play, have never managed to qualify for the summit clash.

England will have an away Ashes in their periphery and if they can best India, they will have raised visions of a first series win in Australia in almost 15 years. For the visitors, a series win will show the management that they are on the right track in terms of captain, coach and at least some of the probable batting replacements.

With Stokes and Co playing on their home turf, pressure will be on the visitors. Considering their records in the country in the last decade and a half, it does not inspire confidence. In fact, India had won a Test series in Old Blighty only thrice in their history — 1971 under Ajit Wadekar, 1986 with Kapil Dev as the captain and 2007 with Rahul Dravid at the helm. Since the last series triumph, India have lost thrice and drew the series once. It was a 0-4 whitewash in 2011. They have managed to win at least once the last three times — 1-3 (2014), 1-4 (2018) and 2-2 (this series was played over a year with a Covid induced break following an uptick of cases in 2021).

What makes the series more challenging for India is the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin. With the trio now retired from the longest format, the onus will be on young cricketers, most of whom will be playing their first Test series in England. Skipper Gill too has played only three Tests in England (two WTC finals — one each against Australia and New Zealand and a match against the hosts three years ago) out of 32 he has played so far since making his debut five years ago.