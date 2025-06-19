Important to recognise contribution of Pataudi to Indian cricket: Sachin Tendulkar after trophy rename

CHENNAI: WHEN Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss at Headingley on Friday morning, India and England will be playing for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Named after two stalwarts, this will be replacing the Pataudi Trophy which came into existence in 2007 in the honour of former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who also played for England in the 1930s, and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.
Ahead of the 2025 edition, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came together to name it after Tendulkar and Anderson (the two nations play for the Anthony de Mello Trophy in India). One of the greatest batters ever, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs (15921), matches (200) and centuries (51) in Tests. Anderson (188) is only second to Tendulkar in number of matches while holding the record for most Test wickets as a fast bowler (704).
On the eve of the series opener, Tendulkar expressed his gratitude and the honour in having a trophy named after him. "The first time I got to know about it was some time last month, where ECB and BCCI decided to name this trophy after both of us. It's a nice recognition, I thought of our contributions to our respective nations in Test cricket," Tendulkar said in a virtual interaction.
The 52-year-old said he first reached out to the Pataudi family, discussing how to keep their legacy alive going forward. In the days that followed, ECB announced that a medal named after Pataudi (Pataudi Medal of Excellence) would be given to the winning captain. "I spoke to them and also discussed keeping the legacy alive. It's important to not forget the contribution to Indian cricket and having inspired so many generations. I spoke to Mr. Jay Shah (ICC Chair), I spoke to BCCI, ECB, and shared some ideas. Over a period of time, a few phone calls, and we unanimously decided that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence should be awarded to the winning captain, because he (MAK Pataudi) was known for his leadership. It was heartwarming to know that we've kept the legacy alive."
"It is important that it's remembered in a way it's meant to be. I've always respected my seniors, and I've always valued their contribution to our country. So the foundation was built then. On that foundation, multiple things have happened over a period of time. Hopefully, what the newer generation constructs would be something that over a period of time, we'll look back and be proud of. We cannot forget our heroes. All in all, it was indeed a positive outcome, not just the trophy named after the two of us, but also Mr. Pataudi's legacy is very much alive," said Tendulkar.
The former India captain felt that each generation plays a role in inspiring the following one. "I think that contribution, when it's appreciated and valued, the individual feels nice and the young ones also, they get inspired by that. I feel something which will make me happy would be the kind of energy that the youngsters carry when they are approaching a shorter format of the game. If the same energy and zeal is carried while approaching Tests as well, would be nice.
"There will be a number of players who would be wanting to play the shorter format. But equally, I feel the longer format of the game possesses multiple aspects of the game which challenge you, which teach you a lot in cricket, in life. The shortest format of the game, technique did not always be important. You can have your own technique and you'll be successful. But in a longer format, I think technique comes into play and then that's why it's called Test cricket when it actually tests you over five days. So, I feel with this trophy being named after us, if the youngsters could play, bring in that same energy, it would be heartening to see that," he said.