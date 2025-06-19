Important to recognise contribution of Pataudi to Indian cricket: Sachin Tendulkar after trophy rename

CHENNAI: WHEN Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes walk out for the toss at Headingley on Friday morning, India and England will be playing for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Named after two stalwarts, this will be replacing the Pataudi Trophy which came into existence in 2007 in the honour of former India captains Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who also played for England in the 1930s, and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ahead of the 2025 edition, the England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came together to name it after Tendulkar and Anderson (the two nations play for the Anthony de Mello Trophy in India). One of the greatest batters ever, Tendulkar holds the record for most runs (15921), matches (200) and centuries (51) in Tests. Anderson (188) is only second to Tendulkar in number of matches while holding the record for most Test wickets as a fast bowler (704).

On the eve of the series opener, Tendulkar expressed his gratitude and the honour in having a trophy named after him. "The first time I got to know about it was some time last month, where ECB and BCCI decided to name this trophy after both of us. It's a nice recognition, I thought of our contributions to our respective nations in Test cricket," Tendulkar said in a virtual interaction.