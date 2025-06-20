Gill, Jaiswal hundreds power India to 359-3 against England on day one of series

LEEDS: India wanted to bowl first against England at Headingley.

India had to bat, instead.

It didn't turn out too badly.

India opened the five-test series with an impressive first-day 359-3 including milestone centuries by new captain Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday.

Gill's 127 not out was his first hundred outside of Asia in his maiden test as skipper, and Jaiswal's 101 made him the first opening batter from Asia to score a hundred at Headingley. Both innings were chanceless.

It was a better start than expected to a new era for India; playing a first test in 14 years without retirees Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin.

Gill's achievement followed intense focus on him for almost a month, since he was unveiled as India's 37th test captain, while left-hander Jaiswal overcame cramping in his right forearm and celebrated his hundred exuberantly.

Captains are always targeted by opponents for the added psychological value. But Gill underlined his new authority with a controlled and classy hundred, the sixth of a test career his fans hope will flourish with his new responsibility.

Admittedly, batting conditions were the easiest he and a relatively inexperienced India batting lineup will probably meet in England; the pitch flattened and it was sunny and muggy.