India vs England: Another big collapse sees India squander initiative

CHENNAI: It has become a recurring theme at least in the last 10 years. From a position of strength, India have unfortunately ceded ground back to the opponents and have gone on to lose multiple matches in the longest format of the game. Day Two of the first Test in Leeds, Headingley was no different as Shubman Gill and Co, who at one stage were cruising at 430/3, were bowled out for 471. England skipper Ben Stokes and fellow pacer Josh Tongue claimed 4/66 and 4/86 respectively to bring the hosts back in the contest before rain delayed the start of the second innings.

Resuming at 359/3, Gill and Rishabh Pant started the proceedings scoring at over four runs per over in the first 15 overs of the day. The latter was at his aggressive best as he hit 12 fours and six sixes to register his seventh Test century, now the most for any Indian wicketkeeper-batter in Tests. The left-hand batter launched Shoaib Bashir for a six over cow corner to complete the milestone. It was a typical Pant shot as he jumped down the track with one hand coming off but it didn't matter in the end as the ball went over the boundary line. The batter then did a somersault to celebrate his century.

However, 16 balls later, Gill departed, trying to smash the offie after jumping down the track. The Indian skipper could not reach the pitch of the ball and went across the line offering a comfortable catch to Tongue at deep backward square leg. The hosts then missed a golden chance to send Pant back when wicketkeeper Jamie Smith failed to collect the ball even as the Indian batter was well out of the crease. He had charged down the track only to miss the ball completely but a fumble from Smith meant he managed to survive.