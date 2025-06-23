Pant, Rahul tons power India before England fight back at Headingley

LEEDS: Generational talent Rishabh Pant overcame a moment of self-reproach to etch his name in cricketing history, becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. His 118 off 140 balls, combined with KL Rahul’s composed hundred, helped India set England a challenging 371-run target in the series opener at Headingley on Monday.

Pant, ever the audacious stroke-maker, formed a commanding 195-run partnership with Rahul for the fourth wicket, propelling India to 364 in their second innings before a late collapse handed the momentum back to England. At stumps, the hosts had reached 21 without loss, with openers Ben Duckett (9*) and Zak Crawley (12*) reducing the target to 350.

India’s innings, marked by brilliance and frailty, unravelled in the final session after the dismissals of Rahul and Pant. The latter’s century was reached in typical flair, with The Beatles’ Hey Jude playing softly in the background as he pushed a single to reach his milestone — becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score two hundreds in a Test in England, and only the second globally after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower.