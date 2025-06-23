Pant, Rahul tons power India before England fight back at Headingley

LEEDS: Generational talent Rishabh Pant overcame a moment of self-reproach to etch his name in cricketing history, becoming only the second wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. His 118 off 140 balls, combined with KL Rahul’s composed hundred, helped India set England a challenging 371-run target in the series opener at Headingley on Monday.
Pant, ever the audacious stroke-maker, formed a commanding 195-run partnership with Rahul for the fourth wicket, propelling India to 364 in their second innings before a late collapse handed the momentum back to England. At stumps, the hosts had reached 21 without loss, with openers Ben Duckett (9*) and Zak Crawley (12*) reducing the target to 350.
India’s innings, marked by brilliance and frailty, unravelled in the final session after the dismissals of Rahul and Pant. The latter’s century was reached in typical flair, with The Beatles’ Hey Jude playing softly in the background as he pushed a single to reach his milestone — becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score two hundreds in a Test in England, and only the second globally after Zimbabwe’s Andy Flower.
Pant had earlier attempted a reckless shot, prompting an audible moment of frustration picked up by the stump mic: “If you want to hit, do it with a straight bat next ball. Why are you trying to score forcefully?” His self-admonishment preceded a more disciplined, yet still attacking, knock as he switched gears post-lunch to take the game to the bowlers.
He was eventually dismissed attempting a big shot off Shoaib Bashir, finding Zak Crawley at long-on. Until then, Pant had tormented England’s bowlers with an array of aggressive strokes, mixing finesse with brute force.
Rahul, meanwhile, delivered a masterclass in restraint and timing, anchoring India’s innings with his calm presence. He reached his hundred with quiet authority, after earlier surviving a tough chance at gully when Harry Brook put down a quick offering off Josh Tongue.
India began the day with a 96-run lead, but suffered an early blow as captain Shubman Gill chopped on to his stumps off Brydon Carse just seven balls into play. Gill, fresh off a first-innings century, appeared stunned as he stared at the spot where the ball had landed, seemingly caught out by an awkward crack in the pitch.
With the dismissal of Gill, Pant walked in and began his typically aggressive innings. While initially struggling to find timing — including getting off the mark via a thick edge over slips — he soon found rhythm, deploying his trademark slog sweeps and reverse paddles.
Despite England's fightback, especially with the ball in the final session, India’s strong batting display has set up a potentially thrilling final day, with 350 runs separating England from an unlikely win, and India needing 10 wickets to go 1–0 up in the series.