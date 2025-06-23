Rahul cements his status as Test opener

CHENNAI: YASHASVI Jaiswal, one of the three centurions in the first innings, departed in a hurry on Day Three. Shubman Gill, another of the centurions, was castled early doors on Monday. This sort of amped up the importance of KL Rahul, already the most experienced visiting batter on this tour, even more. If the visitors had visions of a stiff target, the opener was going to be a key man, especially with the clouds hovering in the background.

The overcast and cooler conditions were not making life easy for Indian batters. As Rishabh Pant decided to play in his usual style, the 33-year-old Karnataka batter had an added responsibility of not only lending words of wisdom to his batting partner but also seeing off the first hour and a half to ensure India wouldn't end with a half-baked score.

A couple of deliveries from the England captain Ben Stokes, who had scalped four wickets in the first innings, had already reared up to hit Rahul on his top hand. Brydon Carse was also moving the ball around sharply while Chris Woakes was angling away from wide of the crease. Rahul, however, stayed disciplined.