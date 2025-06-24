Expected stubbornness but Jay Shah is honest and proper: Ganguly on tenure as BCCI President

NEW DELHI: Reflecting on his eventful tenure as BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he expected a "certain kind of toughness and stubbornness" from the then Board secretary and current ICC chairman Jay Shah but was left impressed with his "honesty" and resolve to do things "properly".

Ganguly and Shah were colleagues at the world's richest cricket board from October 2019 to September 2022, navigating a tumultuous phase caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought sporting activity to a grinding halt for few months.

"He (Jay) had his own way of doing things but the best thing about him was he wanted to do things properly for Indian cricket," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview at his residence in Kolkata.

"See, he had the power, the support, so you expected certain kind of toughness, stubbornness from him but he would do things for Indian cricket," the iconic former captain explained, referring to Shah's status of being the son of Home Minister Amit Shah.

It was the first time that both Ganguly and Shah held BCCI positions.

Before that, Ganguly had headed the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Shah was an office-bearer in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

While Ganguly was replaced by another former Test player Roger Binny in 2022, Shah continued as BCCI secretary till November 2024 before taking over as the youngest ever ICC chairman at 36 years of age.

Asked about how the power dynamics and relationship was between the scion of a political family and a celebrated cricket star, Ganguly said they shared a cordial equation which has continued to this date.