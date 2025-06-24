India, England players honour Dilip Doshi before start of day five

LEEDS: Players from India and England wore black armbands and observed a minute's silence in the memory of former spinner Dilip Doshi before start of day five of the first Test here on Tuesday.

Doshi, a former India spinner who took 113 wickets in 33 Tests, died of a cardiac arrest in London on Monday. He was 77.

"Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday.

"The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5," read a social media post from BCCI.

Doshi carved out a niche for himself despite being in the shadows of Bishan Singh Bedi for the majority of his international career.

He was also a stalwart in English county circuit having plied his trade for more than a decade there.

He represented Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire.