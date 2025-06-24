We will go for win, that's the clear message in change room: Tongue

LEEDS: England fast bowler Josh Tongue said they will go all out for a victory against India on the fifth and final day of the first Test here on Tuesday.

England ended day four at 21 without loss, needing 350 more runs to clinch the match and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

If successful, it would mark England's second-highest successful run chase in Test cricket and the second-best at this venue.

"No. Just go for the win. That's the clear message in the changing room," said Tongue when asked about England's approach in the final innings.

"Hopefully we're not in that situation (draw) anyway. We'll try and be as positive as we can in that first session, then see where we are at lunch - then we'll take things from there."

Tongue said the current England batting line up has the belief of chasing down any target against any side.

"With our batting line-up I feel we can chase down anything. Their bowlers are going to bowl well in periods, but it's about soaking up that pressure and putting it back on the bowlers. I don't see why we can't chase it," he said.

"Obviously we're really confident. If you look at our batting line-up it's very strong. We play a positive brand of cricket."

Playing only his fourth Test, Tongue (3/72) took three wickets in four deliveries to help England dismiss India for 364 in their second innings.

Tongue, is nicknamed 'The Mop' by his England and Nottinghamshire teammate Ben Duckett for running through the opposition's lower order.

And on Monday he did the same dismissing India's numbers eight, nine and 10 in the same over.

"I've done it twice now, so I might have to start calling myself that," Tongue said of his nickname.

"Obviously that's part of the game. I'm happy to contribute to the team by getting those wickets," he added.