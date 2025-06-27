0-1 down, India face the Jasprit Bumrah question ahead of Edgbaston Test

NEW DELHI: Will Jasprit Bumrah play in the second Test at Edgbaston? That is the biggest question facing the Indian team management as it looks to draw parity against England after losing the series opener from a commanding position at Leeds.

In his media interaction post the five-wicket loss on day five, head coach Gautam Gambhir made it clear that there will be no change in the workload of injury-prone pace spearhead Bumrah, who is slated to play three out of five Tests in the English summer.

With the first Test ending on June 24 and the next beginning on July 2, there is enough time for Bumrah to recover but only he knows best about his body.

Bumrah, the only bowler who consistently posed a challenge for the English batters, took a five-wicket haul in the first innings and delivered an overall 44.4 overs in the match.

A pace attack without Bumrah makes the opposition's task significantly easier and increases the Indian team's headache, over deciding which of the two remaining Tests its trump card could be a part of.

The management, thus, would have had a much easier decision to make had Shubman Gill and Co gone to Birmingham 1-0 up.