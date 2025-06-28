I think we've gone slower than we could have done on Jofra Archer: Rob Key

LONDON: Allaying concerns around Jofra Archer's readiness for Test cricket, England and Wales Cricket Board director Rob Key has said the pacer could have been rushed into the side much earlier but he was instead given time to gradually build himself up for the rigours of the longest format of the game.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace have suggested that Archer should not be rushed back to play the second Test against India at Edgbaston despite the pace bowler's recent comeback to red-ball cricket.

The injury-prone pacer has not featured in a Test since 2021 and was recently included in the England squad for the second Test after playing a four-day Country game for Sussex where he bowled 18 overs against Durham and took a wicket.

"I think we've gone slower than we could have done," Key was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"Jofra has been in a long period where he's been building up and building up (in white-ball cricket). The temptation could have been to rush him back sooner. But actually we've gone down this road to make sure that we're in this position now where we're thinking about playing him." he added.

England defeated India in the opening Test at Headingley but despite the win, their pace attack lacked the punch.

Archer, who emerged as one of the most successful bowlers in the IPL this season, could add the much-needed sting in the England attack if he makes its to the playing XI.