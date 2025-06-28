Josh Hazlewood 5-for leads Australia to three-day win over West Indies in Barbados test

BRIDGETOWN: Australia blew away the West Indies for 141 and won the first test by 159 runs at Kensington Oval on day three Friday.

The West Indies was set a stressful 301 target to win on a tricky pitch and folded in 33.4 overs.

The chief destroyer was seamer Josh Hazlewood with 5-43 from 12 overs.

The West Indies collapsed to 86-8 inside 27 overs but the Australians didn't mop up the last resistance until the day's last over in an extra 75 minutes.

Despite the inevitable, allrounder Justin Greaves, 38 not out, and No. 10 batter Shamar Joseph, a career-best 44 with four sixes, went for broke in a team-best ninth-wicket stand of 55 runs.

Australia started the day in some bother at 92-4 in its second innings, but half-centuries from Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey hoisted them to an impressive 310 all out and a 300-run lead.

"We wanted to get 200 but felt lot more comfortable (with 300)," captain Pat Cummins said. "We're lucky to have Josh, he presents a good seam and hits good areas. He bowled beautifully."