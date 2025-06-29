A ton in T20Is is pretty special because it's not one of my natural formats: Smriti Mandhana

NOTTINGHAM: Smashing a maiden T20I century against England was "pretty special" as the shortest format is "not one of my strengths", said India stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana after powering her side to a 97-run victory in the opening match here.

Mandhana struck her first T20I ton in her 149th game, a 62-ball 112 studded with 15 fours and three sixes, to help the visitors to 210 runs before dismissing the hosts for 113 in 14.5 overs.

"It's a nice feeling because this format is something which, for me as a batter, I need to keep pushing and keep improving.

It's not a very natural format for me," Mandhana said during the post-match press conference on Saturday.

"I like to time the ball; (I'm) not a big hitter of the ball and, for the last six years, it's always (been) a work in progress and it's still a work in progress.

"So, to actually get a hundred in this format, getting it before in Test cricket and one-day cricket which are more suited to my batting, but getting it in this format is pretty special because it's not one of my strengths," she said.

Mandhana added that she had been working on her power hitting.

"The improvement... and I'm trying to work a lot on my power hitting and to see that come through, which is a really nice feeling," she said.