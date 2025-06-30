Azhar Mahmood appointed Pakistan's acting red-ball head coach

LAHORE: Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was on Monday elevated to the post of Pakistan's acting red-ball head coach until the conclusion of his current contract, which runs until April next year.

Mahmood had signed a two-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board in April last year as assistant coach across formats along with Australia's Jason Gillespie (Tests) and South Africa's Gary Kirsten (limited overs), who have both moved on.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men's team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract," the PCB said in a statement.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team's strategic core.

"His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position," the PCB added.

PCB highlighted Mahmood's achievements in winning County Championship titles for Surrey as their assistant coach.

"His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles  an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence," it said.

"The PCB is confident that under Azhar's guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage, the board added.

The 50-year-old Mahmood played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan between 1996 and 2007.