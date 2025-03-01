Champions Trophy: England slump to 179 against South Africa in Buttler's last game as captain

KARACHI: England were bowled out for 179 in 38.2 overs against South Africa in their final Champions Trophy game here on Saturday.

Joe Root top-scored with 37 while Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder took three wickets apiece for South Africa.

Earlier, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa.

This marks Buttler's final appearance as England's white-ball captain after he stepped down following their early exit from the tournament.

England were eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two group games to Australia and Afghanistan.

A win for South Africa will secure them the top spot in the group, ahead of Australia, who advanced to the semifinals after their match against Afghanistan on Friday was washed out.

England made one change, bringing in Saqib Mahmood for the injured pacer Mark Wood.

South Africa made two changes, with Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs replacing Tony de Zorzi and sipper Temba Bavuma.