Champions Trophy: Santner, Bracewell hold the cards vs India

CHENNAI: Guess the identity of the spinner who has troubled India the most number of times in ICC events in the recent past? A clue. They will face him under Dubai's imposing Ring of Fire on Sunday.

Yep, it's the familiar frame of Mitchell Santner, the former Daniel Vettori close who has become quite the thorn in several of Indian sides across formats. A few months ago, Santner picked up 13 wickets at Pune to bowl the visitors to a famous Test win.

At Manchester in 2019, he bowled a near-flawless 10 over spell through the middle overs (2/32, 40 dots) and played his part in helping the Kiwis beat India in the semis of the 50-over World Cup. Three years before that at the T20 World Cup in Nagpur in 2016, the left-arm fingerspinner, on a bunsen, picked up 4/11 across four arresting overs.

Santner may not be a big turner of the ball but what he has going for him is the way he cajoles the ball, sees the crease as a friend and keeps playing with angles all the time. Because he always keeps the stumps in play and seldom errs in line and length, dots are a key part of his armoury even if he may not be among the leading wicket-takers.

With the ball gripping in Dubai's tired surfaces, he will know exactly what to do. Plus, Indian batters have struggled against left-arm spinners in recent times (a bowling type they are yet to seriously face in this edition of the Champions Trophy).