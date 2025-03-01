Karun Nair's unbeaten 132 puts Vidarbha in command in Ranji Trophy final against Kerala

NAGPUR: Karun Nair made the most of a reprieve to pile up an unbeaten 132 and power Vidarbha to a position of command with an overall lead of 286 runs at stumps on Day Four of their Ranji Trophy final here on Saturday.

Nair's fourth century of the Ranji Trophy season and ninth overall including five tons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy gave Vidarbha the bragging rights and also put one hand on the Ranji Trophy with a third title win on the horizon.

Vidarbha now have the summit clash of the 90th Ranji Trophy completely in their control after Nair's 280-ball 132 not out helped them extend their first-innings lead of 37 runs to an overall 286 with only one day's play left in the contest.

A dropped regulation catch in the 19th over of the day and the innings ended up having a huge impact as Nair went on to score another quality hundred, one that defied Kerala's effort nearly all day long.

Danish Malewar also shone for the hosts Vidarbha at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha with the right-handed batter following up his first-innings' 153 with another resolute knock of 73.

But the biggest moment arrived in the 19th over when Kerala's Akshay Chandran spilled a regulation grab at the first slip off Eden Apple Tom when Nair was on 31.

Eden's length was short and the ball took off from the surface to take the edge of the bat and lob towards the first slip, where Chandran was required to grab with his hands reverse-cupped in front of his face.

But Chandran could not keep the ball in control which popped out of his hands and from thereon, Nair hardly gave anything away to his opponents.

Hitting an overall 10 fours and two sixes, Nair piled up another quality knock which added to the laurels he has collected this season and the celebration on reaching the triple-figure mark was only fitting.

Nair took off his helmet and waved it to the dressing room along with his bat, then put both his gears down to signal nine' with his fingers to show the number of centuries he has made this season across two competitions.