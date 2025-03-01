'King Kohli' set for another landmark after roaring back to form

DUBAI: Virat Kohli is set for his 300th ODI on Sunday in the latest landmark for the Indian batting great after silencing doubts over his form and future with a match-winning Champions Trophy century.

India face New Zealand in their last group match in Dubai with both teams already into the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament.

Called "King Kohli" for his prolific run-scoring, the batsman went through an extended lean patch with speculation swirling that he and skipper Rohit Sharma could soon retire. They have already quit T20Is.

But Kohli roared back with an unbeaten 100 in their win over arch-rivals Pakistan to take them to the brink of the semi-finals, which they reached after a New Zealand win.

Kohli, 36, rolled back the years with his first ODI century since November 2023 as he took his time before bossing the opposition bowlers.

Teammate KL Rahul said the veteran has still a lot left in the tank.

"That (300) is a lot of ODI games and a lot of international games and he's been... I mean words fall short to express how good a player he's been and what a great servant of Indian cricket he's been," Rahul told reporters on Friday in Dubai.

"Really happy to see that he got the 100 last game as well and he's been batting really well.

"For a player of his calibre it was about time that he scores that big century and a match-winning century."

Rahul added: "Virat and Rohit, they are the senior players and you are always looking up to them to step up and score when the big games come.

"Hopefully there's many more hundreds left for him (Kohli) and many more games of international cricket."

Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20 internationals after India's triumph in the World Cup last year.

Kohli went past 14,000 ODI runs early in his innings against Pakistan, becoming only the third batsman to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

The knock was Kohli's 51st ODI ton in 299 matches since his debut in 2008. He has 82 hundreds across the three international formats.