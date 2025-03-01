South Africa hammer England by seven wickets, qualify for Champions Trophy semifinals

KARACHI: South Africa secured their place in the Champions Trophy semifinals after hammering a struggling England by seven wickets in the last Group B match here on Saturday.

South Africa first dismissed England for just 179 before comfortably chasing down the target with 20.5 overs to spare.

England, already eliminated from the semifinal race, needed a victory by at least 207 runs to give Afghanistan a chance of qualifying for the last-four stage based on net run-rate.

However, South Africa quickly quashed any hopes, bundling out their opponents for the lowest total of the tournament this edition in just 38.2 overs.

Marco Jansen (3/39) shone with the new ball, while Wiaan Mulder (3/25) and Keshav Maharaj (2/35) applied pressure throughout the middle overs, ensuring that South Africa's knockout berth was secured even before the run chase began.

South Africa completed the chase with ease, reaching 181/3 in 29.1 overs, thanks to impressive fifties from Heinrich Klaasen (64) and Rassie van der Dussen (72 not out).

Klassen and van der Dussen added 127 runs for the third wicket.

With this victory, South Africa joined Australia in the semifinals from Group B.

The Proteas topped the group with five points from three matches ahead of Australia (4 points).

The semifinal line-up will be confirmed after the final Group A match between India and New Zealand on Sunday.

Chasing 180 for a win, South Africa lost opener Tristan Stubbs (0) early, with Jofra Archer cleaning him up.

Ryan Rickelton (27) played a quick-fire knock, smashing five boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.