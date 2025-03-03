Congress asks its leader to delete post fat-shaming Rohit Sharma; cautions her

Congress on Monday distanced itself from its spokesperson Shama Mohamed's remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera stated that Mohamed has been asked to delete her posts and be more cautious in the future.

“Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party's position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future,” Khera said.

He asserted that Mohamed's remarks about the cricketing legend do not reflect the party's position and that the party respects sporting icons and does not support any remarks that diminish their legacy.

Shama Mohamed, on a now-deleted post on X, called Rohit Sharma "fat for a sportsman" and the "most unimpressive captain" in the nation's cricketing history.

Her post came after Sharma was dismissed for 15 runs off 17 balls during the India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy match.