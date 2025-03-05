Ravindra, Williamson lead NZ to 50-run win over SA, set up summit clash with India

LAHORE: Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson struck commanding centuries as New Zealand hammered South Africa by 50 runs in a high-scoring semifinal to set up a summit clash with India in the Champions Trophy, here on Wednesday.

Ravindra played a brilliant knock of 108 runs off 101 balls, laced with 13 fours and a six, while Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, after skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat.

Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27 balls) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12 balls) then capitalized on the solid foundation, adding 112 runs in the final 10 overs to power New Zealand to a massive total of 362/6 -- the highest score in Champions Trophy history.

Only twice has a higher target been successfully chased in ODIs -- both by South Africa -- but this time it was not to be as the Proteas were restricted to 312 for 9 in pursuit of the record target, despite a scintillating century from David Miller (100 not out off 67 balls) and fighting fifties by Rassie van der Dussen (69) and skipper Temba Bavuma (56).

Santner (3/43) was the most successful New Zealand bowler, as he, along with the other spinners -- Michael Bracewell (1/53), Glenn Phillips (2/27) and Ravindra (1/20) -- tightened the screws in the middle overs.