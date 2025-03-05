Trying to get my rhythm; more responsibility on me: Shami

DUBAI: Mohammed Shami conceded that operating as India's lone front-line pacer after coming back from a lengthy injury layoff has been a heavy "responsibility" but said he is trying to regain his "rhythm" to suit the team's needs in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Throughout the ICC showpiece here, Shami has shared the new ball duties with either Harshit Rana or Hardik Pandya because of the injury-forced absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Rana is still learning the ropes, while Pandya is an all-rounder and delivering 10 overs in an ODI is not precisely his territory.

Shami has so far picked eight wickets in the tournament.

"I am trying to get my rhythm back and contribute more for the team. It is a responsibility when there are no two proper fast bowlers and I have to shoulder more responsibility," Shami said in a mixed zone interaction after India's semifinal victory over Australia here on Tuesday night.

Shami said his workload is heavier without Bumrah steaming in at the other end, but he is trying to give more than a 100 per cent to the role.

"There is a load when you are the one main fast bowler and the other is an all-rounder. You have to pick wickets and lead from the front. I have become used to this load and am trying my best to make it easy for others and give more than 100 per cent," he said.