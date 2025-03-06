Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODIs

DHAKA: Veteran Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim has retired from ODI cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old was part of Bangladesh's squad that exited the Champions Trophy from the group stage.

He made the announcement on social media.

"I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah (Thank God) for everything. While our achivements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty," Rahim wrote on his official Facebook page.

"The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny.

"Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years," he added.

Rahim made his ODI debut almost 20 years ago and ended up representing the country in 274 ODIs, aggregating 7795 runs at an average of 36.42. Only Tamim Iqbal (8357 runs) has scored more ODI runs than him for Bangladesh.

He has also played 94 Tests and 102 T20s.

In the team's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, Rahim failed to score against India before making just two runs against New Zealand.

Rahim has already retired from the shortest format but in the longest format, he is on course to become first from his country to play 100 Tests.